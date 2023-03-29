LVW Advisors LLC Sells 530 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

BIV stock opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $82.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average is $74.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

