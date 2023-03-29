Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 5,692 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

NOW opened at $429.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $601.62. The firm has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.18, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

