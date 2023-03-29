Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,543 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $162.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

