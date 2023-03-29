Intrua Financial LLC Buys 8,145 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 126.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:D opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

