Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

