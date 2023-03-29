Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $41,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Shares of ORCL opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.16. The company has a market cap of $242.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

