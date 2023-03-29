Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,785,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,744,000 after purchasing an additional 92,194 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,181,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

