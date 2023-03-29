Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 100 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,339 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,765,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $42,687,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $210.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $218.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

