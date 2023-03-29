Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.20.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

