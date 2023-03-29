Asset Dedication LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.