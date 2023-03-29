POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.79 EPS

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $1.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNT opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $705.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNT shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth $75,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth $77,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

