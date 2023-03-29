Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,188 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

