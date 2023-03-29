Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after buying an additional 293,165 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,871,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after buying an additional 155,965 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

