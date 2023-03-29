Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires Shares of 1,800 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $220.44 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Argus increased their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

