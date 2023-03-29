AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Trimmed by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.