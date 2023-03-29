Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $28.18 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,022 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $28,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SNA opened at $239.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $259.78.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

