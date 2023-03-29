Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 21,557 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,557 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.26% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $33,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Articles

