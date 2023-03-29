Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 10,188 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Henry Schein worth $44,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,204,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,767 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,820,000 after purchasing an additional 597,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,015,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,118,000 after purchasing an additional 360,764 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Henry Schein Stock Performance
HSIC stock opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.
