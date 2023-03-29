Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 10,188 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Henry Schein worth $44,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,204,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,767 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,820,000 after purchasing an additional 597,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,015,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,118,000 after purchasing an additional 360,764 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC stock opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

