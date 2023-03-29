Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PHAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PHAR opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $833.63 million, a PE ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

