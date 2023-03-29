Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,859 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

