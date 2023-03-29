First Command Bank Makes New $32,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 394,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $931.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.52. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.41.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

