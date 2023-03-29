Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,084.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 131,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

