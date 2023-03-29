Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.09% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,532,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISHG stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.