First Command Bank Has $67,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Command Bank decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Shares of GIS opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

