Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,371,000 after buying an additional 245,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Copart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Copart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,129,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,632,000 after purchasing an additional 89,105 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Copart by 54.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,840,000 after purchasing an additional 734,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Copart by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,954,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,014,000 after purchasing an additional 896,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.