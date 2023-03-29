Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $5.38 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $156,442,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,051 shares of company stock worth $12,285,159 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.96.

NASDAQ:META opened at $200.68 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.86 and its 200 day moving average is $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $520.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

