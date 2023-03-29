Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 181,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,027,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.