Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 103,720 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,636,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 460,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 276,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,530 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 396,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 109,742 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 604.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 104,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,424,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $68.45.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.