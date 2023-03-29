Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 432 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average of $90.84. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

