Affiance Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $173.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.09 and its 200 day moving average is $166.89.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

