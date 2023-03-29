Affiance Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Otter Tail by 369.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Otter Tail by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average of $63.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

