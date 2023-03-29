Affiance Financial LLC Buys New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in International Business Machines by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $129.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.00 and its 200-day moving average is $135.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.