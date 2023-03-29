Affiance Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

