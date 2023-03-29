2,351 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Bought by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Pentair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Pentair Stock Up 1.4 %

PNR stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $60.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.