Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 85 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,372 shares of company stock worth $93,403,027. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,405.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,447.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,398.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

