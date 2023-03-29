Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($153.58) to £135 ($165.87) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £101 ($124.09) to £119 ($146.21) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.12.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

