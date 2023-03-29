The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $345.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.02.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

