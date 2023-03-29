Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in eBay were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
eBay Trading Up 0.6 %
eBay stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $60.38.
eBay Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eBay (EBAY)
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.