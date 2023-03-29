Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $342,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $651,631.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $182.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

