Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $3.58 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PG opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.02. The company has a market capitalization of $345.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

