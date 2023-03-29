GenWealth Group Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CVX. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $159.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.51. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

