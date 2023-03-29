Sweet Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $345.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

