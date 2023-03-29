2,580 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average is $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

