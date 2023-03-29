Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $11.38 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $345.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average of $141.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.