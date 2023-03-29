Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLF. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of HLF opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sophie L’helias bought 8,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,328.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

