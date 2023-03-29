Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 26,116 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Shares of U opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $109.99.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $197,646.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,186,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $197,646.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 732,215 shares in the company, valued at $22,186,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $1,322,019. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

