Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 428 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 263.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio Price Performance

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky acquired 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,911.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,804 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $176.96.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.