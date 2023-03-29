Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $58,000 Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 407.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 459,664 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Plug Power by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,146,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after buying an additional 243,041 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Plug Power by 628.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Plug Power Stock Down 3.0 %

Plug Power Company Profile

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25.

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.