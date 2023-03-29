iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s Largest Position

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 46.8% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,004,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.93.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
