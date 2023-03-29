Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 9,176 Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Talaris Therapeutics worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TALS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 1,388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 311,619 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $783,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,950,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TALS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Talaris Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

TALS opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

